Former Clay-Chalkville standout leads Maryland to upset win over No. 23 Texas

Former Clay-Chalkville High School standout Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving with an injury as Maryland stunned No. 23 Texas 51-41 Saturday.

Pigrome passed for 175 yards on 9-of-12 with a pair of scores. He also rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries.

His longest run of 25 yards was the first touchdown scored for the Terrapins.

Pigrome left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. His status at this time is unknown.

