Paralyzed former Blazer walks game ball to mid field for UAB's season-opener

Tim Alexander made a promise to walk again if UAB's football program returned to the gridiron.

It's a bold promise to make considering he lost the use of his legs in a car wreck in 2007.

But the Blazers did their part to get back on the field and Alexander kept his word. He delivered the game ball at UAB's season-opener against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

UAB shut down its football program in Dec. 2014. Alexander worked tirelessly to see the program's return.

