First Alert Update on Hurricane Irma, tracking cooler air in the long range

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON IRMA: All eyes are on powerful Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic. The latest maximum sustained winds are at 110 mph and the hurricane could become a category 4, with winds as high as 125 mph by Monday. The hurricane is expected to track west and southwest towards the Caribbean through Tuesday and then we expect the hurricane to begin a gradual turn northwest. Long range forecast data is in better agreement that Irma will continue a northwest turn, which would mean an increasing threat for the East Coast next week. It’s still going to be a couple of days before Irma is forecasted to begin the northwest turn, so we need to keep a close watch on the hurricane and track, just in case we see trends further west.

REST OF THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: We will continue to enjoy pleasant and dry weather for this Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A cold front will bring our next chance of rain and storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This rain threat should end by late morning on Wednesday so I wouldn’t cancel any big plans at this point. This system is going to bring us our first real taste of fall air, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. So get ready for some cooler weather! Some areas could wake-up to temperatures in the low 50s on Thursday. It is going to be interesting to see how the late week setup unfolds based on Irma’s track. I’m expecting sunshine for our area through Friday. Join us after the game this evening for an update on Irma’s track and the long range. You can also track the tropics on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.

