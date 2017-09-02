Fred: Irma expected to become CAT 4 Hurricane

Weak high pressure is building over the region and generally sunny skies will continue through the weekend. Even with a lot more sun than clouds, temperatures will be a few degrees below average for the beginning of September. For the most part, no weather changes are expected through the beginning of the work week although there could be some fog development late tonight, mainly in and near bodies of water and sheltered valleys. Cool conditions are also forecast for tonight, with lows in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will start a new week. Somewhat warmer temperatures are expected too, with highs near 90 degrees for Labor Day. Clouds will be on the increase later in the day Monday as a moisture moves north from The Gulf. A strong ridge of high pressure will move east as a cold front moves toward Alabama by Tuesday morning. The front approaches late Tuesday night or by early Wednesday morning and with the influx of moisture increasing along and ahead of the approaching front, there could be showers and possibly a few thunderstorms continuing through Wednesday.

Rainfall eventually looks to taper off as drier air begins to stream into the Southeast as high pressure builds back into the region by week's end bringing cooler conditions into Friday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma located is moving west near 14 mph. A west-southwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next couple of days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane into early next week possibly strengthening to Category 4 status as early as Tuesday. It is much too early to determine what direct impacts Irma will have on the United States but according to the National Hurricane Center, everyone in hurricane prone areas should ensure they have a hurricane plan in place as we are now near the peak of hurricane season.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.