Fred: Irma heads West; a warm, dry weekend for Central Alabama

A few areas of patchy fog will be followed by a sunny Saturday as drier air overspreads Central Alabama, as high pressure builds across the Deep South as Harvey exits to the north and east. Rain chances along the Gulf Coast could generate enough activity to see an isolated shower to the southeast but most of Central Alabama experiences a pleasant, rain free day. Temperatures tonight will be mild with few clouds overnight. The beginning of next week will also be pleasant as a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the weather with light northerly winds leaving us with mostly clear skies and rain free conditions. The pattern shows a slight change Tuesday through Thursday as a weather disturbance moves through the region and a cold front pushes through the Southeast increasing rain chances along and in advance of the front beginning Tuesday.

The best rain chances look to be Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday but any severe storm potential appears very limited. Behind the front, cool northerly winds move in for the second half of the week bringing a cool weather pattern through the end of next week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma is forecast to become a Category 4 Hurricane next week. Forecast models bring the storm west and most turn it toward the East Coast of the United States. The exact track and timing for landfall is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.