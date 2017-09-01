Sheldon: Pinson Valley is for real

Pinson Valley scored 35 unanswered points to knock off the reigning Class 6A champion Ramsay 35-14.

Indians quarterback Bo Nix passed for two touchdown's and rushed for another score.

"Ramsay has been in big games before, but this may have been our first," said Pinson head coach Patrick Nix. "Proud of how our guys responded to being down 14 early and bouncing back."

Pinson Valley improved to 2-0, while Ramsay d rops to 1-1.

