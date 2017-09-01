UAB runs over Alabama A&M for first win after 2-season hiatus

It took 1,007 days, countless protests and fundraisers but the UAB football program finally returned to action Saturday, and the Blazers made the most of it.

UAB beat Alabama A&M 38-7 at Legion Field. It was the first game the Blazers have played since Nov. 2014.

UAB (1-0) gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for early. A.J. Erdely finished off a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a touchdown run of a yard.

The Bulldogs (0-1) tied the game at 7 late in the second quarter when Aqeel Glass connected with Roderick Randolph for a 46-yard score.

The Green and Gold managed a 45-yard field goal from Nick Vogel in the final minute of the half to take a 10-7 lead. They would never surrender the lead again.

Erdely passed for two touchdowns in the second half. One came on a connection with Sederian Copeland for a gain of 26 and the other came on a pass to Andre Wilson for a gain of 15.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush managed to find the end zone. He scored on a 27-yard interception return.

Spencer Brown ran for UAB's final score on a gain of five yards

Erdly completed 11-of-20 passes for 152 yards.

Carlos Stephens led UAB in rushing with 76 yards on carries.

A&M will play Vanderbilt and UAB will travel to Ball State on Sept. 9.

