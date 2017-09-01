UAB runs over Alabama A&M for first win after 2-season hiatus

Source: UAB Athletics BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
It took 1,007 days, countless protests and fundraisers but the UAB football program finally returned to action Saturday, and the Blazers made the most of it.
UAB beat Alabama A&M 38-7 at Legion Field. It was the first game the Blazers have played since Nov. 2014.
UAB (1-0) gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for early. A.J. Erdely finished off a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a touchdown run of a yard.
The Bulldogs (0-1) tied the game at 7 late in the second quarter when Aqeel Glass connected with Roderick Randolph for a 46-yard score.
The Green and Gold managed a 45-yard field goal from Nick Vogel in the final minute of the half to take a 10-7 lead. They would never surrender the lead again.
Erdely passed for two touchdowns in the second half. One came on a connection with Sederian Copeland for a gain of 26 and the other came on a pass to Andre Wilson for a gain of 15.
Defensive lineman Anthony Rush managed to find the end zone. He scored on a 27-yard interception return.
Spencer Brown ran for UAB's final score on a gain of five yards
Erdly completed 11-of-20 passes for 152 yards.
Carlos Stephens led UAB in rushing with 76 yards on carries.
A&M will play Vanderbilt and UAB will travel to Ball State on Sept. 9.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.