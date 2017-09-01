No. 1 Alabama drops No. 3 Florida State in season opener

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
To help the fans get ready for the season, WAFB 9Sports has put together an LSU Tigers football special called, "Starting Over."More >>
Mississippi State will wear special helmet decals in honor of the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >>
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
