Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.

College football owns Labor Day weekend and has turned it into five-day football holiday.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.

It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.

No. 1 Alabama drops No. 3 Florida State in season opener

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...

No. 1 Alabama smothers No. 3 Florida State in opener, 24-7

It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools.

Alabama opted for something different this season.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide jumped right into the fire against No. 3 Florida State. They emerged richer for the experience with a hard-fought 24-7 win over the Seminoles in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff played in Atlanta's brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FSU’s defense proved to be a worthy challenge for Alabama’s usually high-powered offense. But Bama’s defense and special teams stole the show.

Bama defenders forced three turnovers. One came on a fumble recovered by Keith Holcombe and two came on interceptions by Levi Wallace and Mack Wilson.

Bama blocked FSU’s field goal attempt before the half. That would have tied the game at 10 but the Tide went into the break leading 10-7.

In the third quarter, Damien Harris blocked a punt and the Tide took advantage of it with a 25-yard field goal to make it 13-7.

Bama’s kickoff unit then managed to strip FSU of the ball and Harris ran for an 11-yard score on the next play to make it 21-7.

Bama’s rushing attack debuted in mid-season form. Harris led with 61 yards on 7 carries and Jalen Hurts followed with 53 yards on 14 carries.

Bama’s passing attack struggled against the Seminole defense. Hurts only passed for 91 yards on nine-of-14 passing. But he managed to connect with Calvin Ridley on a bomb for a 53-yard touchdown.

Alabama (1-0) will host Fresno State on Sept. 9 for its home opener.

