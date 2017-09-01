No. 1 Alabama drops No. 3 Florida State in season opener - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No. 1 Alabama drops No. 3 Florida State in season opener

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
ATLANTA, GA (WBRC) -

It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools.

Alabama opted for something different this season.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide jumped right into the fire against No. 3 Florida State. They emerged richer for the experience with a hard-fought 24-7 win over the Seminoles in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff played in Atlanta's brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FSU’s defense proved to be a worthy challenge for Alabama’s usually high-powered offense. But Bama’s defense and special teams stole the show.

Bama defenders forced three turnovers. One came on a fumble recovered by Keith Holcombe and two came on interceptions by Levi Wallace and Mack Wilson.

Bama blocked FSU’s field goal attempt before the half. That would have tied the game at 10 but the Tide went into the break leading 10-7.

In the third quarter, Damien Harris blocked a punt and the Tide took advantage of it with a 25-yard field goal to make it 13-7.

Bama’s kickoff unit then managed to strip FSU of the ball and Harris ran for an 11-yard score on the next play to make it 21-7.

Bama’s rushing attack debuted in mid-season form. Harris led with 61 yards on 7 carries and Jalen Hurts followed with 53 yards on 14 carries.

Bama’s passing attack struggled against the Seminole defense. Hurts only passed for 91 yards on nine-of-14 passing. But he managed to connect with Calvin Ridley on a bomb for a 53-yard touchdown.

Alabama (1-0) will host Fresno State on Sept. 9 for its home opener.

