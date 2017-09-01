Palmetto Community reflects after EF-2 tornado damaged many homes

That EF-2 tornado that hit Reform created even more, damage in surrounding communities like Palmetto.

Along Hwy 17 North in Pickens County several damaged homes and a mechanic shop turned into rubble were present.

However, some homes came out untouched

With just minutes before the tornado struck, Dottie Parker and her husband took cover.

“We heard it and we got in the hall,” said Parker.

Parker was unsure of her fate in that moment but never lost faith.

“I was singing a while ago how great thou are, “said Parker.

She rejoiced because other than some tree damages her house was fine.

“He is wonderful God takes care of you,” said Parker.

But most importantly she said HE protected them.

“We can replace things but you can't replace people,” said Parker.

After the storm passed Help was right at her door step.

“You are just amazed how people come together when something like this happens,” said Parker.

“My son brought his bulldozer last night and cleared out some drive ways,” said Robert McAdams.

Robert McAdams owns a farm in Palmetto and found a place to flee from the storm, along with others.

“We're thankful we got a storm cellar cause used to be we didn't have one,” said McAdams.

McAdams said although the storm shelter holds 50, at least 75 residents squeezed in there and held on to each other tight.

“The Lord was with us and we just rode it out,” said McAdams.

Red Cross volunteers were in the Palmetto area Friday and Pepsi company reps came out and delivered cold water to those without power.

