J-P: Sunshine returns for the weekend

The Labor Day weekend forecast looks incredible with a hint of Fall in the air. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. The morning lows will fall into the 60s areawide. If you're going to the Alabama, Auburn, or UAB games - the weather will not be a factor. Sunshine is in place across the southeast.

Rain chances are expected to climb a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. The forecast does not look like a washout but expect some thunderstorms - especially on Wednesday thanks to a strong cool front. The cold front will mean highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s.

We're keeping a close watch on Hurricane Irma. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days. The storm is currently tracking west and is more than a week away from possibly impacting the United States. We're looking at model data now suggesting more of a northerly turn keep the storm out of the Gulf of Mexico. The USAF Hurricane Hunters are set to fly Irma on Monday.

