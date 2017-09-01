J-P: Sunshine returns for the weekend

The Labor Day weekend forecast looks incredible with a hint of Fall in the air. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. The morning lows will fall into the 60s areawide. If you're going to the Alabama, Auburn, or UAB games - the weather will not be a factor. Sunshine is in place across the southeast.
Rain chances are expected to climb a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. The forecast does not look like a washout but expect some thunderstorms - especially on Wednesday thanks to a strong cool front. The cold front will mean highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s.
We're keeping a close watch on Hurricane Irma. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days. The storm is currently tracking west and is more than a week away from possibly impacting the United States. We're looking at model data now suggesting more of a northerly turn keep the storm out of the Gulf of Mexico. The USAF Hurricane Hunters are set to fly Irma on Monday.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.