Meet the young boy who wanted to help bring UAB football back

UAB’S football returns Saturday, September 2nd. It’s the first game for the Blazers since the 2014 season ended. And an 8-year-old boy from Ohio has played a part in bringing the program back!

Bennett Williams, of Ohio, sent $1 of his hard-earned money to UAB nearly three years ago. The then 5-year-old Bennett sent the money with a heart-felt letter to UAB pledging his support for the Blazers' program.

Bennett, along with his parents Brad and Amanda arrived at UAB on Friday and not only met the media, but had a chance to meet country star Sam Hunt.

The young man has proven that when you give from the heart, big things can happen. UAB is indeed back, and come Saturday, Bennett will be at Legion Field helping with the coin toss.

Welcome to Birmingham, Bennett - and the Blazer Nation thanks you!

