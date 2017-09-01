Birmingham Cares: Volunteers find many reason to donate

Sheree Kanter, a volunteer at the Levite Jewish Community Center collection site for victims of Harvey, her works is “surreal.”

Twelve years ago, she walked into the room where she now packs boxes as a Katrina evacuee from New Orleans.

“I’m overwhelmed at the Birmingham community once again. They are so gracious and helping,” Kanter said.

The collection site began when former Houston resident Jennifer Sokol realized many people at the JCC had air mattresses from a summer event.

“I figured if I could email everyone, call them and get them to the JCC, we’ll figure out a way to get them to Houston. That’s how this started,” Sokol said.

“This” has been an outpouring of items to the JCC. A truck was scheduled to pick up the items Friday evening to deliver to Houston.

Rocky Ridge Elementary teacher Katie Leachman said she decided to collect relief items at school after her husband, a fire fighter, suggested they travel to Texas to volunteer this weekend.

“We all put our minds together, put out a message on Facebook and phone calls, emails and everything started pouring in,” Leachman said.

Since then, Spain Park High School and other groups have joined.

“We’re trying to answer the need for the Fultondale area,” Fultondale Police Chief David Smith said about collection sites the city has set up at Fire Station 1 and the American Legion.

City employees said they couldn’t resist the desire to work together to help people who have suffered in Texas.

The largest donation site has been at Boutwell Auditorium.

So successful, organizers with the City of Birmingham have said, they now need a new donation: boxes.

They urge anyone who can drop off 11x17 boxes to pack relief items would help them get ready when the drive ends Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

