After 2-season hiatus, UAB football set to return Saturday

The UAB football team returns to field for the first time since the 2014 season on Saturday. The Blazers will play Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

There has been a buzz in the air all week on campus.

"I mean the atmosphere around the campus has been electric. I mean, especially these past couple of days. In terms of the marching band and those kids getting ready, they're ready to explode a little bit," said Dr. Sean Murray, UAB Director of Bands.

Blazer fans have also been buying up tickets. This week it's been a mad rush.

"Our ticket office all week has just been hopping. And we had to call in reinforcements," said Athletics Director Mark Ingram. "You know it's just something that seems like hasn't occurred here at UAB before."

Meanwhile down at Legion Field, Friday final preparations were underway.

The jumbotron was tested. Green and gold flags have been set up around the stadium rim. RVs begin pulling into their lot Friday morning.

Even the green and gold wildflowers in the parking lot seem to take on added meaning, with the Blazers return less than 24 hours away.

It's a momentous occasion for the Blazer family.

"Support the program, give, and show up," said State Representative Jack Williams.

