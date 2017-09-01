4 people injured in Reform tornado return home to nothing

Some families in Reform in Pickens County have been left with almost nothing Friday but their lives, and for that they are so grateful.

Four people were injured in the storm after their home was ripped off the foundation and thrown across the street.

The Burton family lost everything, but they say they are walking miracles. The house that once sat on foundation was picked up by a tornado and thrown across the street. Bevern Burton, her husband Hermon, their granddaughter and a friend were all in the home at the time the storm hit. “I felt it when it lifted up and started spinning and when it set down it was out here in the road,” Burton explains. Bevern says the last thing she remembers is being tossed like a ragdoll through her home and being tangled up in electricity wires that used to be in her walls.

"I was just knowing that all of us were dead,” Hermon explains. Once he dug his self out from underneath all the rubble he started looking for his wife. She was underneath so much debris that is took several men to get all of it off.

Hermon found his granddaughter in the street. Barely under anything almost like she was safely placed there. "The good Lord did that he takes care of his angels and she's not anything but an angel," Hermon explains.

It took several men to remove everything on top of his wife but even after losing everything but they are just thankful to be alive. "I am truly thankful God was with us and we made it through," Mrs. Burton states.

All were taken to the hospital after the storm and treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.