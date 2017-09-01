Experts say gas prices will continue to climb due to Harvey

The effects of Harvey are now being felt across the nation at the pump, including in Alabama.

“Prices have already jumped noticeably, but they could go up another 10 to 25 cents over the next four or five days,” says Patrick DeHaan, senior analyst with GasBuddy.com.

One of the nation's largest suppliers, Colonial Pipelines being affected as Harvey has caused the company to shut some of its refineries. While product is not being added to the lines in Houston, DeHaan says it is operating from Lake Charles, eastward.

The Trump administration has announced it is tapping nearly 500,000 barrels of the country's crude oil reserves in hopes of helping to ease the price shock.

“But you still need to refine that crude oil into gasoline and that is the problem,” DeHaan says. “We have plenty of oil. The problem is that now there’s a choke point at refineries because 25-percent of the nation’s capacity is shut down.”

Those sure to feel the pain at the pump soonest are drivers hitting the road for the Labor Day weekend.

But DeHaan has some advice. “Prepare to wait in line. If you don’t need it, don't buy it. And buy only what you are going to use in the next 24 hours. If everyone does that the holiday weekend should go off without much of a hitch.”

