Residents cleaning up after EF-2 tornado damage in Holly Pond

After surveying damage on Friday, the National Weather Service has determined the damage that happened Thursday night in Holly Pond was consistent with damage from an EF-2 tornado.

The late night storm destroyed some 13 chicken houses. "I was shocked. I couldn't...it was hard to fathom," said David Hassell.

The storm hit the Cullman County community about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Ten chicken houses were destroyed in one location. One neighbor says there were some 200,000 chickens in the buildings.

A short distance away, three other chicken houses were demolished. All of the houses were owned by Andy Chambers.

"The biggest takeaway from me is I'm thinking people are going to be totally devastated, even the gentleman who lost ten chicken houses and all of them telling me at least it's not Houston," said Phyllis Little, Cullman County EMA Director.

Some Holly Pond houses had some roof damage. Little said despite all of Chambers loss, he offered to help a neighbor with tarps.

The Cullman County EMA is offering tarps to any homeowner who may need them. For those, you can call 256-736-5388. People in the area started working trying to clean up the area Friday morning.

"I see these guys working hard. Damage here in Holly Pond is something we take for granted," Hassell said.

Many people in Holly Pond out looking at all of the damage just thankful no one was seriously injured. "No warning. We had a thunderstorm warning issue just a few minutes this thing spinning up," Little said.

