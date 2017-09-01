FIRST ALERT: Tracking a strong hurricane in the Atlantic named Irma

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The remnants of Harvey continue to track northeast but we are still seeing some impacts from this system in the form of mostly cloudy skies, spotty rain and gusty winds. A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Winds could gust up to 35 mph which is strong enough to create driving difficulties for high profile vehicles and to knock down tree limbs and branches.



Our attention turns to Hurricane Irma that is a category 2 right now but was a category 3 earlier this morning. The center is 1580 miles away from the Leeward Islands. Irma will continue tracking westward over the next 4 days and will strengthen back up to major hurricane status and be close to the British Virgin Islands by Wednesday. After that, data model plots show Irma heading towards the United States though a few outlier models have Irma curving out to sea. Keep up with this evolving track via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



SIDELINES: Mostly cloudy for areas north of I-20 with a slight chance for a shower and temperatures in the 60s. Scattered clouds and breezy initially with temperatures in the 70s for areas to the south.



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The weather during the UAB game looks great with temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. In Auburn, it will be very similar though falling into the 70s seeing the game is in the evening hours. The weather in Atlanta looks great for those traveling to watch Alabama play.



LABOR DAY: The weekend looks fantastic with refreshing morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s and afternoon readings in the lower and middle 80s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected too. Lows in the lower 60s and highs in the upper 80s are on tap for Labor Day.



Wet weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday and then we get a true taste of fall after that. Lows in the 50s and highs in 70s.



Tracking a the remnants of Harvey and Hurricane Irma on WBRC FOX6 News,

