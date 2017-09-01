Clean up begins in Reform after Thursday storms

Residents, family and friends are beginning the clean up and recovery process, after severe storms hit Pickens County Thursday.

Along 9th Avenue SW in Reform, Earnest Herman Burton returned to the site of his destroyed home Friday morning. Burton, his wife, grandchild and a friend were in the home when it was torn off its foundation and thrown across the street. All four made it out with only minor injuries.

Despite the loss of his home of approximately 50 years, Burton is thankful.

"We got plenty places we can stay," Burton said.

"All I can say is we're just blessed. We can get another house but we couldn't get no other life. I ain't even gonna worry about it. We lost a lot of stuff, but we'll be all right."

Joe Willie Bradley lives along the same street, but the storm did not damage his home. Like many residents, Bradley is thankful there were no serious injuries or deaths.

"It was a blessing nobody else was hurt, but it was still sad," Bradley said.

"It happened so quick...didn't have time to think or nothing. Happened in just a blink of an eye."

