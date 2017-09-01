Clean up begins in Reform after Thursday storms

The CDC reports that one in four Americans have some degree of noise-induced hearing loss.More >>
Harvey is still having an impact here locally with the help of a strong pressure gradient. A wind advisory is in effect today with gusts over 30mph.
Damage on 9th Ave. SW in Reform. (Terri Brewer/WBRC) Earnest Herman Burton returns to the site of his destroyed home.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the recapture of state inmate David Eugene Friend, 48, who escaped from a job site in Sylacauga on Aug. 30.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE The remnants of Harvey continue to track northeast but we are still seeing some impacts from this system in the form of mostly cloudy skies, spotty rain and gusty winds.
