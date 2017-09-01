2 officers transported to hospital after GA police helicopter crash

A police helicopter crashed an airport about an hour outside of Atlanta, sending two officers to the hospital, authorities confirm.

The Gwinnett Police Department tweeted that the crash happened about 200 yards away from the hangar at the Lawrenceville airport.

Both officers were conscious and talking following the incident.

Helicopter crash update: GCFD helped extricate an officer/pilot who was trapped inside. Both conscious/alert/talking. pic.twitter.com/VsybKIRWHS — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 1, 2017

Officers say winds and stormy weather were coming in at the time of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.