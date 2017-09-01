Mickey: Our weather quiets down as remnants of Harvey move away

A wind advisory is in effect until this evening at 6 p.m. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts will get up to 35 mph. Small tree limbs could come down and driving could be hazardous at times especially for high profile vehicles.

We are still seeing a band of heavy rainfall into east Alabama this morning and wrap around bands of rain are still possible to move through today. The severe threat is diminished today with drier air filtering into our area.

Look for variably cloudy skies, patchy showers and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight should be partly cloudy, lows near 65 and west winds at 10-15 becoming light after midnight.

High School Football: Mostly dry and comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

Labor Day Monday will probably see a little more cloud cover, but still stay dry with highs near 87.

A chance of rain returns to our forecast by next Tuesday.

