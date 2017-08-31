Together for Texas: Donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey

A wind advisory is in effect until this evening at 6 p.m. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts will get up to 35 mph.More >>
A tornado swept through western counties in Alabama Thursday evening.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Jefferson County in Central Alabama.More >>
It has been an active afternoon especially across Pickens and Fayette county where a large tornado touched down multiple times. The threat for storms to rotate and potentially produce tornadoes exists until 8PM. A tornado watch remains in effect through that time frame.More >>
A city councilor for the city of Brighton landed in jail on Wednesday.More >>
