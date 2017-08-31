Together for Texas: Donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey

We're teaming up with broadcasters across the state of Alabama and the Alabama Broadcasters Association to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. We'll be taking calls for donations to The Salvation Army.

Where to Call

Call (205) 583-4303 to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Texas.

Phone Line Hours

Phone lines will be open as follows:

6–9 a.m.

12–1:15 p.m.

4–6:30 p.m.

9–10:30 p.m.

Donate Online:

You can donate at any time here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.