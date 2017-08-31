Tornado sweeps through west AL counties - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tornado sweeps through west AL counties

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A tornado swept through western counties in Alabama Thursday evening.

The Pickens County EMA confirms downed trees and power lines in the northern part of the county, near the Reform area. They've received reports of a family trapped in the Reform area and a barn has been blown down in Friendship.

Trees are also down in the Palmetto area.

