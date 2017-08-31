FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tornado Watch continues until 8 p.m.

It has been an active afternoon especially across Pickens and Fayette county where a large tornado touched down multiple times. The threat for storms to rotate and potentially produce tornadoes exists until 8 p.m. A tornado watch remains in effect through that time frame.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will also accompany storms this evening. The threat for severe weather is considerably lower east of I-65. The severe threat is lower tonight with instability decreasing. Expect temperatures tonight to fall into the upper 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts will get up to 35 mph. Small tree limbs could come down and driving could be hazardous at times especially for high profile vehicles.

We will likely see rain continue through early Friday. By Friday afternoon - expect some clearing and lower rain chances. Highs Friday will reach around 80 degrees.

High School Football: Mostly dry and comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be cool with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the Mid 80s. The near-perfect weather will continue through Labor Day.

Rain is expected to return back to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms expected.

