Bama coach Avery Johnson encourages Alabamians to support Texas relief efforts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.

Saban: Alabama's Davis out of the hospital after getting shot

Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.

Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing. One of those people is Alabama Head Basketball Coach Avery Johnson.

Johnson previously lived in the Houston area for about 20 years, raising his both of his children in the area. In addition, Johnson is a native of Louisiana, with family members who were affected by Hurricane Katrina. Through that experience, Johnson says he saw the giving nature of the people of Alabama. Now, he encourages Alabamians to come to the aid of Texas.

“It could be as small as a dollar or ten dollars,” Johnson said. “Or it could be one shirt or ten shirts or one pair of shoes. Nothing too small is too small for this relief effort.”

Johnson also reminds Alabamians that there are many ways to help the people of Texas, for many months to come.

“Donate food, donate diapers and water and clothes, towels, to help the immediate situation.”

“The immediate and the long term impact…we're going to need to stay behind the city of Houston and Corpus Christi and the state of Texas.”

Thursday morning, Alabama basketball players and coaches collected clothing and shoes to send to University of Houston. Johnson says additional Harvey relief efforts are in the works at The University of Alabama.

