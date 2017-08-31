FIRST ALERT: Schools announce early dismissal due to weather - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT: Schools announce early dismissal due to weather

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Severe weather threats prompted some school systems to close early.

Walker Co. Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and Sumiton Christian closing at 1:30 p.m.

Wallace State Community College in Hanceville is closing at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly