Moore's Ribs, Baked Beans and Watermelon Salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moore's Ribs, Baked Beans and Watermelon Salad

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Moore's Ribs:

Ingredients:

1 cup Moore's Original Marinade
4 lb slab of pork ribs
BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Marinate ribs for about 30 minutes and put ribs on grill.
Let ribs slow cook for about 2 hours at 225º.
Be sure and use some mesquite wood chips to add smoke flavor.
Add your favorite barbeque sauce the last 15 minutes. 

Birmingham Honey BBQ Baked Beans

Ingredients:

½ cup Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce
2 cans white beans, rinsed and drained, 15 oz. each
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup tomato juice
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons cumin
4 slices bacon, diced

Instructions:

Cook bacon in medium skillet until crisp. Drain and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings.
Combine beans, Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce, ketchup, tomato juice, tomato paste, brown sugar and cumin in an 9" x 13" baking dish
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

Watermelon & Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup red onions
1 ½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes 
½ cup sliced cucumbers
1 tsp sesame oil
1 cup Zesty Garden Herb Marinade
1 ½ cup sliced seedless watermelon
½ cup arugula
1 cup Feta cheese
salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients and toss.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly