Moore's Ribs, Baked Beans and Watermelon Salad

Moore's Ribs:
Ingredients:
1 cup Moore's Original Marinade
4 lb slab of pork ribs
BBQ sauce
Instructions:
Marinate ribs for about 30 minutes and put ribs on grill.
Let ribs slow cook for about 2 hours at 225º.
Be sure and use some mesquite wood chips to add smoke flavor.
Add your favorite barbeque sauce the last 15 minutes.
Birmingham Honey BBQ Baked Beans
Ingredients:
½ cup Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce
2 cans white beans, rinsed and drained, 15 oz. each
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup tomato juice
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons cumin
4 slices bacon, diced
Instructions:
Cook bacon in medium skillet until crisp. Drain and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings.
Combine beans, Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce, ketchup, tomato juice, tomato paste, brown sugar and cumin in an 9" x 13" baking dish
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes
Watermelon & Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
½ cup red onions
1 ½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes
½ cup sliced cucumbers
1 tsp sesame oil
1 cup Zesty Garden Herb Marinade
1 ½ cup sliced seedless watermelon
½ cup arugula
1 cup Feta cheese
salt to taste
Instructions:
Mix all the ingredients and toss.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.