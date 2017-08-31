Moore's Ribs, Baked Beans and Watermelon Salad

Moore's Ribs:

Ingredients:

1 cup Moore's Original Marinade

4 lb slab of pork ribs

BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Marinate ribs for about 30 minutes and put ribs on grill.

Let ribs slow cook for about 2 hours at 225º.

Be sure and use some mesquite wood chips to add smoke flavor.

Add your favorite barbeque sauce the last 15 minutes.

Birmingham Honey BBQ Baked Beans

Ingredients:

½ cup Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce

2 cans white beans, rinsed and drained, 15 oz. each

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup tomato juice

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons cumin

4 slices bacon, diced

Instructions:

Cook bacon in medium skillet until crisp. Drain and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings.

Combine beans, Moore's Honey Barbeque Wing Sauce, ketchup, tomato juice, tomato paste, brown sugar and cumin in an 9" x 13" baking dish

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

Watermelon & Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup red onions

1 ½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes

½ cup sliced cucumbers

1 tsp sesame oil

1 cup Zesty Garden Herb Marinade

1 ½ cup sliced seedless watermelon

½ cup arugula

1 cup Feta cheese

salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients and toss.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.