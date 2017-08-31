UA's Avery Johnson on Harvey donations

One person definitely watching closely with what's going on in Houston in Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson. He raised his kids there and still has many ties to the community. He and his players rounded up some items to donate and he encourages you to do the same. There are numerous places across our area where you can drop off donations. Those are all listed on the WBRC News App. Also, you can make a monetary donation online to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.