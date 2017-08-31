Pastor Jimn Kyles on Harvey relief efforts

An army of volunteers, good Samaritans invaded Texas to help with rescue efforts, supplies and whatever else is needed. A large number of those folks came from Alabama. We talked with pastor Jimn Kyles from The Church in Rosenberg, Texas. He has seen first-hand the outpouring of help from people representing our state. He says the conditions really are as bad as they look on T.V.

Houses are flooded up to the rooftops and people are still stranded and in shock. He says there is a real send of desperation! He says there are still major needs for clean water, clothes, diapers, toiletries, etc. He says the help they're receiving is unbelievable! People from several states including Alabama have come out in large numbers to volunteer their time and efforts.

