Be The Match Bone Marrow Drive

People who donate bone marrow to save a life create a pretty special bond --- Jeh Jeh introduced us to a very special young man yesterday who was about to meet the man who saved his life. Payton Ray and his dad Robert joined us with Brent Mueller - who donated bone marrow to save Payton's life! You can sign up to do something similar! The Committed to a Cure Marrow Donor Registry Drive – hosted by the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's of Alabama and its partner, the Be the Match bone marrow donor registry – will be held in Children's Russell Building Performance Room at 1601 5th Avenue South today from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Parking is free to anyone who participates.

Donors must be between the ages of 18-44. Bone marrow transplant is a life-saving procedure, and in many cases, the only cure for a child with cancer. Bone marrow transplant can be used to treat those with cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma, blood disorders such as sickle cell disease, or severe immune disorders. Children's treats 30-40 children every year who are in need of a bone marrow transplant.

When a child needs a bone marrow transplant from another person, only about 10 percent are able to find a suitable donor in their families. That means that doctors must turn to the registry the other 90 percent of the time. Enrolling on the registry is easy – participants between the ages of 18-44 have a cheek swab performed. Afterwards, their name is added to the National Marrow Donor Program registry, which currently has about 10 million people in it. For more information visit www.childrensal.org/committedtoacure.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.