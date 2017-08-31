Tailgate Caviar & Ooey Gooey Cake

Ingredients:
1 can black beans
1 can small field peas
1 can white whole kernel corn
1 can yellow whole kernel corn
2 cans rotel tomatoes, drained
one bottle wishbone Italian dressing
Directions:
Place beans, peas, and corn in a colander rinse and drain. Place these items in a bowl. Add 2 cans drained rotel tomatoes. Add one bottle wishbone Italian dressing. Stir together and place in fridge to
cool.
Ooey Gooey Cake
Ingredients:
1 butter yellow cake mix
1 egg beaten
1/2 cup melted butter
1 box powdered sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 8-oz pack cream cheese
Directions:
Mix cake mix, egg, and 1/2 cup of melted butter and press into greased rectangular cake pan. Cream cheese and sugar together. Add eggs and mix well. Pour over bottom layer. Bake at 325 for about 50 minutes until golden.
