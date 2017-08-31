First Alert: Increasing threat for severe storms this afternoon

It's a rather quiet morning with Harvey downgraded to a tropical depression.

Harvey is expected to continue to weaken today. But as Harvey moves northeast this afternoon with the heating of the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger cells in our area. A tornado watch could be issued this afternoon, with west Alabama having the best chance for seeing some brief isolated spin ups.

The center of circulation with what's left of Harvey is expected to be north of Nashville, Tennessee early tomorrow morning and that will take most of the rain out of our area. We are going with a 30 percent chance of showers on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Labor Day weekend is looking to be dry. Look for mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast by next Tuesday into Wednesday.

