UAB on standby for Hurricane Harvey hospital evacuees

Birmingham hospitals are stepping up to take on patients evacuated from Texas.

The VA is expected to get 200 patients. UAB is on standby, ready.

The hospital is no stranger to helping its neighbors. UAB stepped in after Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Katrina.

The hospital deployed its Critical Care Transport team and evacuated five infants and two adults within 48 hours of Katrina's passing.

In all, 21 patients were evacuated.

Sarah Nafziger, UAB Dept. of Emergency Medicine, said they're prepared to do it again.

"We were notified yesterday that we might possibly be receiving some patients from the hurricane evacuated area. So we started making preparations for that so right now we're just on standby waiting to see if they need to send us some patients," Nafziger said.

It's preparation that starts years before the disaster hits. Nafziger said that’s why the hospital is ready to for any evacuees.

"It's vitally important that we have hospitals on the ready to help other hospitals just in case we do have to evacuate an area. As we’ve learned in the past from Hurricane Katrina sometimes you do have to evacuate hospitals and that can be a very dangerous and scary proposition. It is comforting to me as a hospital administrator to know that there are other hospitals ready to help,” continued Nafziger.

