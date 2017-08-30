Councilor taking issue with Mayor Bell over road paving during budget talks

We know there are many roads in Birmingham that need re-paving. It’s something Mayor William Bell and council have been trying to address with budget talks.

This all being discussed Wednesday afternoon at the city's Committee of the Whole Meeting. Mayor Bell made an appearance there to talk about his proposed 2018 budget.

Bell feels ALDOT can take care of paving some the roads even though the city took out a $150 million bond to go towards road paving. That was approved by voters in 2012.

The road paving is a part of the city's five-year-plan to resurface all roads in the city. At the time, each city councilor came up with a list of the roads that need the most attention. But in the mayor's proposed 2018 budget, there's not any money for it.

Councilor Scales was vocal about that in the committee meeting. She says she really doesn’t trust ALDOT to do the work. She's also taking issue with the mayor cutting funding for weed abatement. She says there's a lot of overgrown areas in the city that needs attention.

"I believe that the mayor understood that we have concerns. We're not just talking about where we are today. We're talking about years of road paving that should have already been done. We're talking about employees that just have already had longevity,” Scales said.

Scales tells us it’s still unclear if longevity pay is going to be funded after next year for employees who have been on the job for a while.

The budget talks will continue next week and Scales is hoping the council and the mayor will be able to come to a compromise on issues facing the city.

