Ball Corporation to cease production in Birmingham, 2 other cities

If you've had a canned soft drink today there's a good chance that can - at least the ends of it - were made right here in Birmingham. Well, that's about to change.

Ball Corporation will cease production in its Birmingham plant by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Ball made the announcement on Wednesday. Plants in Chatsworth, CA and Longview, TX will also close.

"These transformational actions will optimize our plant network, realign our standard 12-ounce beverage can and end capacity, increase our manufacturing flexibility and drive efficiencies so we can better compete with other packaging substrates," said Carlos Medeiros, president, Beverage Packaging North & Central America.

The Birmingham plant opened in 1952 and employs 91 people.

The company said Birmingham, Chatsworth and Longview employees may be provided benefits and outplacement services in accordance with the bargaining process, and are eligible to apply for job openings within Ball.

