Birmingham, JeffCo preps for Harvey evacuees

The city of Birmingham and Jefferson County is preparing to help Harvey evacuees.

But they are also preparing for the possible weather threats that the remains of Harvey will bring to our area. Birmingham preparing to do more than send help to Texas.

They are gearing up to help any Harvey survivors that need to evacuate to our area.

We have all seen the devastating video of Harvey's destruction. The city of Birmingham is working to help survivors, but they are not only collection supplies.

Mayor William Bell says, "we are prepared to take on any evacuee efforts that either the state of Texas, Mississippi or Mississippi should declare."

The city has prepared Boutwell Auditorium to become a shelter for evacuees if needed.

In the midst of that, Don Lupo with the city of Birmingham said, "we will have our own battles to fight."

They are preparing for the impact of what's left of Harvey whether it is flooding or the possibilities of tornadoes.

"We are prepared and we are ready. We have swift water rescue teams we have boats. Our county is well prepared to handle those situations," Lupo explained.

Birmingham public works also did some prep work.

"Of going in and clean out storm drains and areas so that we can receive any rain and water that comes into Birmingham," Mayor Bell explained.

