FIRST ALERT: The threat for severe storms increases tomorrow as the remnants of Harvey approach from the west

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Harvey has weakened to a tropical depression and is moving north-northeast at 8 mph. Bands of showers and storms developing on the eastern side of the circulation will need to be watched closely tomorrow and as early as the late morning hours across west Alabama.

There will be several different bands of storms that form during the afternoon hours across west Alabama and those storms could rotate and produce tornadoes. The threat is five percent. The storms will push east during the evening and overnight hours and take the threat with it. Storms will also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

You’ll need to stay weather aware tomorrow and have multiple ways of getting warning information. We anticipate a tornado watch will be issued and one it is we will be the first to alert you.

The severe threat ends from west to east on Thursday night and after midnight to the east.

The weather looks much quieter on Friday and there is only a slight chance for a passing shower or storm. Most football games will be rain-free.

The weather through Labor Day looks much nicer with mainly dry conditions. The other bonus through Labor Day is the fact that drier air is going to filter in which will make it feel super comfy and refreshing outside in the morning hours. Lows in the 50s & 60s!!!

