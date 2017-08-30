Birmingham VA preparing for up to 200 veteran evacuees from Texas

The Birmingham VA will take some of the 1,800 veterans who will be evacuated from Texas due to Harvey.

"We're expecting to get 200 patients planed in over the next two days. Once we receive a plane, it will be eight to 16 hours before we get an additional plane into the Birmingham region," VA spokesman Jeff Hester said.

The patient transfer from Texas hospitals and VA nursing homes will be similar to the 2005 evacuation to Birmingham from New Orleans during Katrina.

The Birmingham VA, one of six sites nationally, was activated midday Wednesday. The first patients will go to Oklahoma City, Little Rock, then Birmingham.

"They'll be triaged then work with Health and Human Services to get them to local hospitals whether it be Princeton, Brookwood, St Vincent's and get them in a critical care or the appropriate level of care they need," Hester said.

Weather conditions prevented flights to Birmingham's 117th Air Refueling Wing, but the first arrivals about C-17 transports could take place Thursday.

Up to 35 patients could travel on each flight.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.