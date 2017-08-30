Homewood PD arrests Brighton City Councilor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homewood PD arrests Brighton City Councilor

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

A city councilor for the city of Brighton landed in jail on Wednesday.

Homewood police say 28-year-old Ashley LaShawn Henderson was booked on a $300 bond for second-degree bail jumping. Police say she failed to appear at a court hearing for third-degree theft of property, which is shoplifting.

She also has two outstanding traffic tickets.

