ALDOC: Inmate leaves assigned job location in Sylacauga

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate who left his assigned job location in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities identified him as David Eugene Friend and described him as a 175-pound, 48-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. ALDOC said he was last seen wearing state-issued white clothing.

He was serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree promoting prison controband.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call ALDOC at 1-800-831-8825.

