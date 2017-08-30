Emotional moment when bone marrow donor and recipient meet for the first time

It's not often that you get a round of applause when you meet someone for the first time.

But it's not often that someone saves the life of a child like Brent Meuller did.

“It's an honor and a privilege to help someone and give life,” Meuller said Wednesday afternoon.

Meuller was a bone marrow donor for 14-year old Payton “P Ray” Ray.

Their journey began two years ago and nearly five hundred miles apart.

P Ray was preleukemic and needed a bone marrow transplant to be cured.

Mueller, who had signed up to be a bone marrow donor during a high school drive, got the message that he was a match.

“I had tears rolling down my eyes at work reading the email,” Meuller recalls.

Those tears rolled again Tuesday when he and Ray embraced for the first time.

Having a sister and brother who are cancer survivors, Mueller knew the importance of donating.

For P Ray and his family, his donation left them in tears, too.

“Being able to touch this guy physically, knowing what he's done for my child's life...it's immeasurable,” P Ray’s father, Robert Ray.

Tuesday’s meeting was part of the kickoff for a marrow donor drive at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

About 16-million people are on the registry worldwide.

The majority of donors are Caucasian so the match for that race is about 80-percent.

“When you look at the different minority groups, the stats drop for each one,” says Melissa Wallace, who serves as Bone Marrow Coordinator for the hospital.

“So there's definitely a need for minorities to join the registry.”

But whatever the race, P Ray is living proof of the difference a donation can make.

“This guy loves super heroes--The Hulk, Superman,” Robert Ray said, speaking of his son.

“Right now, Brent is the biggest super hero in our lives.”

