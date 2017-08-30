Disaster donations: Birmingham collects for Houston

People began arriving at Boutwell Auditorium an hour before the City of Birmingham's hurricane relief collection began.

"They keep coming car after car after car," Don Lupo of the Mayor's Office of Citizens Assistance said as cars continued to drop off water, canned goods and other supplies throughout the day.

I'm not adequate in my words. It's amazing to see what happens when people pull up out here," Lupo said.

Police, firefighters and other city workers provided curbside service for people who arrived with cars full of water and cleaning supplies for hurricane victims.

Luvenia Handy dropped off cases of water.

"We want to help these people get back on their feet," Handy said.

Margaret Campbell brought everything from dog food to cleaning supplies.

"I have friends in Houston and wanted to help out," Campbell said.

"They're in need and we need to help them. They helped us during the tornado so we need to give back," Lucy Bonds said as she helped unload her vehicle.

The city has added school supplies to the list of items to donate.

Items will be loaded on loaned trailers and delivered to Texas in the coming days.

The collection in front of Boutwell Auditorium will continue daily through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

