Alabama truckers helping Texas Hurricane victims

Two Alabama truckers plan to help out flood victims in the Texas.

"If we can get it done, we will get it down there," George Lawson said.

Lawson has been a trucker for years. But he and a friend decided they wanted to help out flood victims in Texas.

"If I can help, I will. That is just me. Don't look for nothing. It's just something I want to do. That's a calling on me." Lawson said.

Lawson and his friend, Alvin Bland, work for Universal Trucking out of Tarrant. The company is donating two trailers for donations of supplies for flood victims.

Both men will pay for fuel and drive their trucks to the Texas.

"I was just driving down the highway. It came across my mind I wanted to help Texas some kind of way. I wanted to stand up for Alabama show them Alabama has their support," Alvin Brand said.

Donations will be taken at the trucking company on Pinson Valley Parkway and Hot Heads Beauty Salon in Ensley. This is personal because both men had homes damaged by the 2011 tornado.

"They were in the house when the tornado came through. My mother-in-law, wife and daughter they were in the house. They witnessed it firsthand,” Lawson said.

Both drivers are hoping people will make donations as quick as possible because they want to get on the road and head to Houston.

