Vestavia Hills, Hoover business owners brace themselves for rain, flooding

Businesses in Vestavia Hills and Hoover are concerned about a lot of rain over the next few days.

"Oh my gosh! Scared to death," Michael Schefano said.

Schefano is the owner of Hollywood Imports. His business flooded during the last major rain in July.

"We are still in the cleanup effort here. We are still not in the normal course of business. Our inventory is definitely down because of that," Schefano said.

This week, because of the threat of rain, Schefano moved most of his cars across Highway 31 to another piece of property the company owns and is considered higher ground.

The city of Vestavia Hills, ALDOT and Jefferson County have all sent in crews to clean out culverts to allow water to drain and flow quickly out of the area.

"It’s almost like too little too late. They have been warned they should have to every year or every other year," Schefano said.

Over in Hoover. work is still underway at a Riverchase shopping center to repair a storm drain.

The owner of Bella's, a bridal store says with the additional pumps in back of the shopping center should help with any major rain but they still have sandbags on hand just in case.

