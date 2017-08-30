Tuscaloosa PD: Standoff ends at at DCH; suspect in custody

A standoff at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa came to an end Wednesday night.

Police received a report Wednesday afternoon that a man pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her.

Officers found the suspect vehicle about 15 minutes after the report and a "very slow-paced" pursuit began. Officers corned the suspect at DCH and began negotiations.

The suspect had a weapon and threatened to take his own life.

The suspect surrendered several hours later after talking with negotiators, family and friends.

Nobody was harmed in the standoff or pursuit.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.