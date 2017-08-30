Tuscaloosa PD: Standoff ends at at DCH; suspect in custody

A standoff at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa came to an end Wednesday night.
Police received a report Wednesday afternoon that a man pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her.
Officers found the suspect vehicle about 15 minutes after the report and a "very slow-paced" pursuit began. Officers corned the suspect at DCH and began negotiations.
The suspect had a weapon and threatened to take his own life.
The suspect surrendered several hours later after talking with negotiators, family and friends.
Nobody was harmed in the standoff or pursuit.
