Police chase ends with large police presence at DCH

Police chase ends with large police presence at DCH

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A police chase in Tuscaloosa led to a man pointing a gun at his head at DCH, according to law enforcement sources.

Police say the man is no longer armed. There's a massive police presence right now outside the hospital.

The hospital's north entrance is on lockdown.

The public is not advised to go to DCH at the moment.

