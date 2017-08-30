Police chase ends with large police presence at DCH

A police chase in Tuscaloosa led to a man pointing a gun at his head at DCH, according to law enforcement sources.
Police say the man is no longer armed. There's a massive police presence right now outside the hospital.
Tuscaloosa police are blocking University Blvd in front of DCH Medical Center because suicidal man on the grounds. pic.twitter.com/2DVw3ykrzM— Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) August 30, 2017
The hospital's north entrance is on lockdown.
The public is not advised to go to DCH at the moment.
