FIRST ALERT: Main round of strong storms should impact central Alabama Thursday PM

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall this morning in Louisiana. The center and remnants will track north-northeast over the next couple of days before ejecting northeast at a rapid pace this weekend.

Harvey continues to cause flooding in Texas and Louisiana and at times in south Alabama, the panhandle of Florida, and soon to be across Mississippi, Arkansas, and western Tennessee.

Harvey has even caused a tornado to touch down in Petal, MS. A tornado watch remains in effect across parts of east Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi, and southwest Alabama.

I’ll be watching those storms moving up from the south closely this afternoon and evening. The counties that need to particularly stay weather aware this evening are Pickens, Greene, Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Chilton. The chance for rain and storms through morning will be around 30%. Greatest chance by morning looks to set up east of I-65.

We’ll be watching the shower and storm development in Mississippi closely that will form to the east of the center of Harvey on Thursday. Strong to severe storms look to form during the early afternoon hours and push eastward with time. Areas west of I-65 need to monitor the weather closely especially between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., areas east of I-65 look to be impacted by storms. Some of those could still be strong or severe. The threat for storms capable of producing tornadoes will be greatest across west Alabama during the time frame mentioned above.

The weather looks much quieter on Friday and there is only a slight chance for a passing shower or storm. Most football games will be rain free.

The weather through Labor Day looks much nicer with mainly dry conditions. I am removing rain from the forecast for the UAB football game. The other bonus through Labor Day is the fact that drier air is going to filter in which will make it feel super comfy and refreshing outside in the morning hours with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.