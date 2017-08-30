Oneonta officer fired after DUI arrest - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Oneonta officer fired after DUI arrest

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
ONEONTA, AL (WBRC) -

The Oneonta Police Department fired an officer Tuesday after he was arrested for DUI on Saturday.

Police identified him as Sgt. Shane Osborn.

ALEA's Col. Charles Ward notified Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton of Osborn's arrest. Oneonta police are assisting in an internal investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly