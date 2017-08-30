Wreck on I-65 in Cullman Co. cleared - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wreck on I-65 in Cullman Co. cleared

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama State Troopers and the Cullman County Sheriff's Office have cleared a wreck on I-65 at mile marker 295.

Traffic was blocked in both directions while clean-up was underway.

We don't know of any injuries.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.

