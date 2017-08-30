Fayette Elementary teacher arrested at school for drug charges

A Fayette Elementary School teacher has been arrested on drug charges.
Fayette County Sheriff Rodney Ingle says Anne Porter was arrested at the school on Tuesday.
Authorities went to her home and a search turned up marijuana, meth and ecstasy.
According to the school's website, Porter is a second grade teacher.
She's being held on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Porter's bond is set at $32,500.
WBRC contacted the Fayette County School Superintendent Jim Burkhalter who told us, "We're aware of the arrest and cooperating with authorities."
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.