Fayette Elementary teacher arrested at school for drug charges

A Fayette Elementary School teacher has been arrested on drug charges.

Fayette County Sheriff Rodney Ingle says Anne Porter was arrested at the school on Tuesday.

Authorities went to her home and a search turned up marijuana, meth and ecstasy.

According to the school's website, Porter is a second grade teacher.

She's being held on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Porter's bond is set at $32,500.

WBRC contacted the Fayette County School Superintendent Jim Burkhalter who told us, "We're aware of the arrest and cooperating with authorities."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.